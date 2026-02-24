Apple premium reseller opens bigger store at Telford Centre

Select has relocated to a new, 2,000 sq ft store at the retail hub from where it sells tech such as phones and tablets and also offers technical support.

Jason Smith, retail director of Select, said: "Telford has been an important location for us and moving to a larger store here is a response to the loyalty we've seen from our customers over the years.

"The new store is packed with more great products and expanded service from local experts.

"We're excited for our customers to see the new environment that showcases the very best of Select and Apple."

Select in the Telford Centre

The store expansion reflects continued investment and growth at the Telford Centre which has recently welcomed new brands including Kenji, MINISO, Starbucks, Mango, Savers, Lash & Beauty and Foot Locker, with Burger & Sauce opening soon.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager of Telford Centre, added: "We're delighted to see Select expand at Telford Centre.

"The new store enhances our technology offer and gives our visitors access to an even wider range of Apple products and expert service in a fantastic new space."