Business workshop announced in Shrewsbury to help SMEs ‘win at networking'

Called Networking with Purpose, the skills workshop is open to people starting a business and SMEs based in the Shropshire Council area.

The workshop is aiming to show how effective networking should be seen as a strategic skill rather than a social exercise and encourage participants to understand where meaningful connections are most likely to be formed.

It will also cover how to prepare effectively for events, meetings and informal conversations and address common barriers including lack of confidence and imposter syndrome.

The workshop will be led by Ruth Martin, director of Oswestry-based Martin & Jones Marketing which works closely with SMEs across the region to develop stronger marketing strategies and commercial partnerships.

She said: "Strong relationships are often the difference between businesses that simply survive and those that grow.

"For many SMEs, opportunities come through people, not platforms.

"This workshop helps businesses approach networking with clarity and confidence so they're building partnerships that genuinely support their commercial goals rather than relying on chance encounters."

The event is fully funded through Shropshire Growth Hub and is free to eligible businesses. It runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm on March 25 at The Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury - places can be reserved via