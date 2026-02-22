Shropshire property market holds steady, says agency chief

Average sold prices across the county are currently around £295,000 while across Britain it is £368,019, according to the latest Rightmove House Price Index.

Detached homes across Shropshire frequently exceed £400,000.

The data suggests the steady start to 2026 follows the strongest early-year uplift since 2020 while nationally mortgage rates are lower than a year ago, improving affordability, and there is a greater choice of homes for sale.

Russell Griffin, co-director of Samuel Wood Estate Agents

Russell Griffin is the director of sales and lettings agency Samuel Wood which operates from four offices across the county.

He said that, rather than dramatic price swings, the evidence pointed toward a measured, functional spring market built on confidence and sensible expectations.

"The opening months of 2026 are encouraging. Shropshire continues to represent excellent value compared with national pricing and we are seeing steady enquiry across first-time, family and rural homes alike," he said.

"For buyers and sellers who delayed decisions during uncertainty, this spring offers a genuine opportunity, provided pricing is realistic and advice is grounded in true local knowledge.

"Shropshire moves into spring with a balanced, dependable housing market - a reassuring foundation for anyone planning their next move in 2026."