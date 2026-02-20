Open day for Telford training academy

In-Comm Training is hosting the event in Telford which will offer insight into apprenticeships.

More than £3 million of technology spanning CNC machines and 3D printing is used in its engineering and manufacturing apprenticeship pathway.

Eight other employers will be present and looking to recruit including Bolt King, Epwin Group, Safran and VA Technology.

Peter Robinson, business development adviser at In-Comm Training, said: "Our open days are always a highlight of the calendar as our technical academy in Telford is where the magic happens and so many fantastic careers start."We've already got 80 learners signed up but we still have spaces left for more individuals and their parents to come along."

The open day runs from 10am to 2pm on February 21 at In-Comm's technical academy on T54 - more details available on the company's website