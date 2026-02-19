'A family affair' - Shrewsbury café manager celebrates 20th anniversary

Sue Oliver, who turns 69 this spring, has worked at Love Coffee since the business moved from its site in Meole Brace to the home of Salop Leisure in 2006.

It has been a family affair as she has worked alongside her daughter Clare Clark for 18 of those years and granddaughter Bella for four.

Love Coffee is the on-site café of the caravan and motorhome dealership and Love2Stay holiday village in Emstrey.

Despite reaching her two-decade milestone, Sue says she has no plans to hang up her apron just yet.