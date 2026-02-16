Shropshire Chamber of Commerce event to celebrate International Women's Day

It will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals for a day of workshops, guest speakers and activities designed to spark ideas, strengthen connections and celebrate the achievements and potential of women in business.

It will be hosted by Fliss Wingrove, the chamber's global leadership trainer and coach.

Among those taking part is Katie Rothwell, the Bridgnorth-based founder of the BEAT Pain programme which aims to help people beat persistent and long-term pain.

She will share her personal journey from being in the RAF to navigating chronic back pain and rebuilding her identity. Other guest speakers will include Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley who will be reflecting on her journey through public life and the realities of serving in Parliament.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley (left) and Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross

The chamber's head of member services Kelly Riedel said: "Our International Women's Day event is always one of the highlights of the calendar and we're really excited by this year's programme.

"Delegates can expect a day filled with powerful stories, practical insight and the kind of inspiration that stays with you long after the event has finished.

"International Women's Day is a moment to pause, reflect and re-energise and this year's event promises to be one of our most thought-provoking yet."

The event runs from 10am to 2pm on March 6 at Albrighton Hall Hotel in Shrewsbury. Visit the chamber website for more details and to reserve a place.