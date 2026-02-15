Car valeting business seeks relocation at Newport garden centre

A hand car‑valeting business at Mere Park Garden Centre in Newport is seeking permission to relocate within the site, with consultants arguing the move would have “little to no impact on the open countryside” and would support local employment.

Handy Andy Car Valeting, which already operates on the garden centre's car park, has submitted a planning application to shift its operation to a dedicated site opposite the Three Fish pub.

According to the planning statement, prepared by Valley Environmental Consulting, the proposal represents a “minor scale” development comprising a lightweight canopy, small sales hut and associated washing infrastructure.