'Pint After Work' networking event returns to Shrewsbury

'Pint After Work' is run by finance lender BCRS Business Loans and will bring together people from the town's local business community to meet, network and enjoy a free drink.

Dave Malpass, BCRS' senior business development manager, said: "This is the first of three Pint After Work events we will hold this year in Shrewsbury.

"The event is a great opportunity for companies to share experiences and make new introductions.

"The BCRS team looks forward to welcoming you."

The event runs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursday March 12 at the White Horse in Wenlock Road - registration is via Eventbrite

