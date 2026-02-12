Just three per cent of Telford and Wrekin's high street properties are vacant

Telford & Wrekin Council says it has made significant progress in reducing the number of empty high street units across the borough, bringing vacancy levels to well below the national average.

New figures for 2026 show that overall high street vacancy rates have fallen from nine per cent to just 3.3 per cent. Nationally, the average stands at around 13 per cent.

The council credits its ongoing Pride in Our High Street programme for the improvement. Since it launched in 2018, the initiative has supported hundreds of small businesses to open or expand, helping to revitalise town centres and bring previously empty units back into use.

According to the local authority, 74 business start‑up grants worth a combined £665,000 have been awarded, alongside 58 trial start‑up grants totalling £126,500.

These grants have helped new enterprises establish themselves on the high street or test their business ideas through pop‑up stalls. In total, start‑ups supported through the scheme have created 441 local jobs.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, the borough council's cabinet member for economy and transport, said the latest figures show the borough is “bucking the national trend”.

He said: “In Telford and Wrekin, we are bucking the trend for national empty units compared to the national average figure and it’s fantastic news that we’ve reduced this rate even further from 9 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved to date through our Pride in Our High Street programme helping businesses to set up, grow and flourish across the borough.

“As a direct impact of the scheme, we have supported the creation of many good jobs in the borough too.

“We continue to support businesses through the programme to help them grow and flourish, helping our borough to become a better place to live, work, learn and socialise.”