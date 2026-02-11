National Apprenticeship Week: Construction firm offers career prospects to more trainees

SJ Roberts Construction is marking National Apprenticeship Week 2026 by opening up its latest intake of trainees.

The firm, based in Marton, plans to offer apprenticeship opportunities across a wide range of disciplines including carpentry, brickwork, plumbing, engineering and site management.

It will also support T-Level students on the design, surveying and planning for construction course and offer work experience and site visits to other local students.

The company has been taking on and training apprentices for two decades and has helped more than 200 young people launch their careers in the construction sector.

It has also won several awards including being named large employer of the year at both the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards and by Shrewsbury College.

This year's intake of apprentices at SJ Roberts Construction with managers (from left): Josh Hayward, Annette Harrison, Tom Buy and Glyn Evans

Managing director Mike Sambrook said: "In a rapidly evolving construction industry, apprentices play a key role.

"Supporting their development enables us to maintain industry-leading skills and techniques while ensuring we have the expertise to deliver high-quality projects.

"Offering training across a wide range of skills and different pathways is important to us and we're proud of the recognition that this commitment has delivered.

"The company works with training providers such as Birmingham City University, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Newtown College.

Mr Sambrook added: "Our apprenticeship scheme continues to attract a very high number of applicants and we're increasingly witnessing young people deciding to follow these pathways so that they can study and gain hands-on experience at the same time.

"A university education can still be enjoyed while working part-time on live construction projects and I am looking forward to seeing the range of applicants that express an interest in joining us later this year."