Naming rights go up for sale at Shropshire Council landmarks including Theatre Severn and Shrewsbury Museum

Shropshire Council is inviting offers for sponsorship of a number of of its facilities - including Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, and Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The council is offering a host of packages across its cultural venues.

Although naming rights are included for a variety of different areas at the venues - such as individual rooms, auditoriums or displays, it does not appear that the overall attraction can be sponsored with its brand added to the venue's name.

Those currently put forward include Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, The Old Market Hall, Shropshire Council's libraries, and the country parks at Severn Valley, the Mere, and others.

In its pitch the council says it is offering businesses that chance to have their brand "associated with some of the county's most prestigious venues".

Theatre Severn

It said: "Now is your chance to help culture change lives in Shropshire.

"By sponsoring one of the council-operated cultural venues, your business can play an instrumental role in enriching the lives of thousands across our county.

"Sponsorship helps support the work of Shropshire Council’s theatre, museums, libraries and parks and will make a real difference for the audiences and communities who use them every day.

"For companies, sponsorship presents a unique opportunity to raise their profile within the local community and the thousands of people who visit the venues. Your brand will be associated with some of the county’s most prestigious venues, adding significant kudos and credibility."

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

The following detailing the packages available for different venues.

Theatre Severn – One of the county’s most popular cultural venues, welcoming audiences to 600 shows each year. Sponsorship packages include naming rights for spaces such as the main auditorium, studio theatre, bar, box office, conference suite, dance studio, gallery, and exterior terrace.

The Old Market Hall – Shrewsbury’s independent cinema at the heart of the town, attracting over 100,000 visitors annually. Opportunities include being a principal sponsor or a ticketing sponsor or simply sponsoring a seat.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery – Opportunities include naming rights of certain rooms and galleries, and the sponsorship of events and exhibitions. Sponsors gain recognition in marketing materials and throughout the museum.

Shropshire Library Network – Serving over 644,000 visitors each year, our libraries offer a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Options include naming rights for rooms, events and access to digital platforms, perfect for demonstrating your company’s commitment to education and lifelong learning.

Country Parks – Support environmental stewardship by sponsoring areas such as Severn Valley Country Park, The Mere at Ellesmere and more. Packages include naming rights for visitor facilities, play areas, or park ranger vehicles, ensuring ongoing access to Shropshire’s natural beauty for all.

The council added: "Whatever your budget or aims, our team can create a sponsorship option that not only elevates your brand but also demonstrates your commitment to the people and places of Shropshire.

"To explore sponsorship options or create a bespoke package, contact Darren Griffin at darren.griffin@shropshire.gov.uk."