Shropshire showcase to help artisan businesses

Called the Shropshire Artisan Showcase 2026, it is a fully funded programme working with designers, makers and producers who are ready to explore physical retail but want guidance and support to do so sustainably.

The scheme will support eight selected businesses through a structured programme of preparation, guidance and real-world trading experience.

Participants benefit from a four-month programme focused on retail readiness, marketing and sales, alongside the opportunity to trade in a prominent town-centre location.

It is delivered by the Shropshire Growth Hub, in partnership with Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury and Buy-From Creative Agency based in Bridgnorth, and will culminate in a week-long pop-up showcase at the centre starting on May 11.

The dates have been revised, allowing participants to benefit from increased spring footfall and a longer lead-in to the summer trading season.

Anna Sadler from Shropshire Growth Hub

Anna Sadler from Shropshire Growth Hub said: "This is the third time we've delivered this highly successful programme and the showcase week has been a real highlight for participants.

"It's a genuine opportunity for creative businesses to test their products, connect with customers and fellow makers and strengthen their brand in a live retail environment all with expert support behind them.

"The programme is made possible through funding from the Marches Growth Hub, provided by the Department for Business and Trade.

Among previous participants is Rita Bains who runs The Perfume Laboratory in Bridgnorth and took part in 2024. She recently moved to a new base in the town following a period of growth.

The Perfume Laboratory owner Rita Bains

Ms Bains said: "I originally applied because it felt like a genuine opportunity to work alongside like-minded people in a supportive and inspiring environment.

"It wasn't just about selling products - it was about being part of a community where we could learn from one another, share experiences and grow together. Taking part had a really positive impact on my business.

"It gave me valuable marketing insights, especially in learning how to showcase my products at their very best, and introduced me to new customers and connections."The shared knowledge made it a real and very positive learning curve."

To register an interest in taking part, email growthhub@shropshire.gov.uk by Tuesday February 10.