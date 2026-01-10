Move on the cards for Bridgnorth perfume shop

The Perfume Laboratory in Bridgnorth blends, bottles and sells all of its own lab-tested perfumes which are suitable for vegans.

It is set to leave its unit at 6a Whitburn Street to make the short move to 70 Whitburn Street into the former home of children's clothing retailer Hopskotch which closed in 2024.

The Perfume Laboratory is owned and run by Rita Bains along with her husband and two staff and will expand into a larger shop over three floors.

Ms Bains told the Shropshire Star the move was prompted by her reaching the end of her minimum lease term on her current site and plans to add further services to the business."We are going to move at the end of January which will see us tripling in size," she said.

"I finished my five-year lease in our current place and wanted a clean page."We are going to have a better space for making our products and also plan to create some workshops.

"We plan to create some mental awareness groups for the community as we have a holistic side of the business as well.

"We sell crystals and wellbeing products so we thought we would grow that as well."

She said the new base needed some refurbishment so was expecting around six months of work on the new shop to get it fully up and running following the January move although it will continue to trade as normal throughout.