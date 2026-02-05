River Wye canoe hire entrepreneur triumphs at Powys Business Awards

Since taking over a small canoe hire company on the River Wye nine years ago, he has grown the business significantly.

He now operates Wye Valley Canoes in Glasbury, which has become a popular and respected outdoor activity provider with a dedicated team of staff.

Joshua’s success was recognised when he won the Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Company, at the Powys Business Awards 2025 ceremony held at The Hafren, Newtown.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

“We are absolutely thrilled to win this award, which is a tremendous honour not just for me, but for the entire team who help make this business what it is,” said Joshua. “It's a real testament to the team’s hard work here at Wye Valley Canoes.

“It validates the years of hard work, risk-taking and innovation that have gone into building a business that we are all incredibly proud of.

“We are also proud to be recognised within the Powys business community for what we have managed to achieve as a company to date.”

Joshua began his journey in business when he bought Celtic Canoes, a small operation with limited equipment. In the years since, he has consistently reinvested, upgrading equipment, enhancing the customer experience, launching a website and building strong partnerships with local campsites, pubs and accommodation providers along the River Wye.

A key turning point came when he acquired his main competitor, Wye Valley Canoes. The move enabled him to streamline operations, introduce digital booking systems, strengthen the brand and expand the company’s reach and reputation.

To meet growing demand, he now brings in a team of self-employed staff during the busy summer season. In 2021, he took over management of the Wye Valley Bunkhouse, offering accommodation for paddlers, walkers, schools, families and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award groups.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and wider economic uncertainty, the business has continued to grow. It now works with schools and youth organisations and offers Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gold expeditions by canoe, creating a thriving trade outside of the summer peak.

“I’ve built this business from the ground up into one of the most respected outdoor activity providers in the Wye Valley,” said Joshua. “We have not only survived but thrived by diversifying, modernising and staying rooted in the values of quality, adventure and respect for the natural world.”

The award judges said: “Wye Valley Canoes is a lovely, family business with a sharp entrepreneurial spirit. Knowledge of the river, area and customer base is incredible, as are the positive changes made to the offering to capture new customers and improve their experience with the company.”