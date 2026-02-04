Telford-based engineering firm launches industry masterclass series

The Telford-based firm, which specialises in automated control systems, has teamed up with the Manufacturing Revenue Growth Summit and trade exhibition specialists Lincoln West to deliver the programme of industry webinars.

Each masterclass will focus on a particular issue affecting UK manufacturers, including rising operational costs, skills shortages, ageing machinery and the increasing need for automation and digitalisation.

Six global manufacturers have signed up to take part in the series of webinars: Stäubli, Nidec, Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss, Siemens and ABB.

Each webinar will explore a single challenge in depth, with staff from the guest manufacturer and Transicon sharing practical solutions and case studies which demonstrate how manufacturers have overcome similar issues.

Transicon's head of business development for the north, Laura Hayton, said the series was coming at a critical time for UK manufacturing.

She said: "Manufacturers are facing rising costs, energy pressures, increasing automation complexity and growing cybersecurity risks to name but a few of the challenges facing the sector.

"Our aim is to build a genuinely valuable learning platform where manufacturers can access clear, practical insight and solutions. We aim to help manufacturers bridge the gap between the potential of the technology which is now shaping our working lives and the on-the-ground results they are experiencing.

"By doing so, we hope to unite the very best expertise across the ecosystem to help strengthen, modernise and elevate UK manufacturing.

"The series opens with industrial and mechatronic solution provider Stäubli joining Transicon on March 17 to look at the problem of rising operational costs, labour shortages and the use of automation."

A second seminar with Japanese manufacturer Nidec in June will look at solving unclear digital strategy and the issue of investment paralysis.