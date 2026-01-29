Construction firm wins brief for new £10m SEN school

SJ Roberts Construction has been appointed to deliver a replacement for Brynllywarch Hall School in Kerry near Newtown.

The new facility will provide a special educational needs and alternative provision school for pupils aged eight to 19 and, once complete, will replace the adjacent building which has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Marton-based SJ Roberts will commence construction work in the spring and said it anticipated the school would be ready in time for the 2027/28 academic year.

The firm is partnering with its sister company Lowfield Timber Frames which will be responsible for the design and erection of the timber frame structure around which the new 1,776 sq ft building will be constructed.

A CGI of the new Brynllywarch Hall School in Kerry

Other key design details will include solar PV panels, air source heat pumps and a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system, meaning the new building is expected to achieve net zero once operational.

The companies have also delivered education-related projects for clients such as Telford & Wrekin Council, The 3-18 Education Trust and PGL Travel.

SJ Roberts Construction's managing director Mike Sambrook said: "This is an exciting project to be working on as we're passionate about delivering high-quality, future-proofed learning environments.

"When it's a project based nearby to our own headquarters, it's extra special as it allows us to combine our local knowledge with our in-house specialist teams to ensure the highest standards of quality and co-ordination.

"We're committed to utilising the local supply chain wherever possible but have also engaged with market leading consultants in architecture and sustainability to work alongside those experienced teams."

Cllr James Gibson-Watt, cabinet member for Learning Powys with Powys County Council, added: "Appointing SJ Roberts Construction is a key milestone for this important project which will provide our vulnerable learners with a high-quality, modern school environment that meets their needs and supports their wellbeing.

"It also reflects our commitment to transforming education and building a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys. I look forward to seeing work start on site and to the many benefits this new building will bring to pupils, families and staff."