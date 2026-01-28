New senior appointment at law firm's Oswestry office

Janet Hawley has joined the firm to help it grow its work in the conveyancing market.

Formerly a partner and head of residential property at Shropshire practice Martin Kaye Solicitors, Ms Hawley said she was keen to return to her hometown to remove the daily commute and support a better work-life balance.

Ms Hawley qualified as a solicitor in 2002 after completing her training with Milton, Francis & Hughes in Oswestry, a firm that later became part of GHP Legal following its acquisition in 2018.

Janet Hawley is the new senior solicitor at GHP Legal

GHP Legal's senior partner Richard Lloyd said: "In recent years, our Oswestry property department has enjoyed considerable growth and is now one of the largest in the region dealing with residential, commercial and agricultural property. We are now delighted to welcome Janet to the team.

"Janet brings first-class professionalism and extensive experience to the department, across all aspects of residential conveyancing, including sales and purchases, new-build properties, leasehold and shared ownership transactions as well as remortgages and transfers of equity.

"She is also a fluent Welsh speaker which many of our clients appreciate."