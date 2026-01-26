Another year of success for Telford's Transicon

The family-run firm, which specialises in developing automated control systems, works with major manufacturers such as Müller Dairy, BMW and Tata Steel.

General manager Jennifer Hughes said continued growth across its mechatronics division and the ongoing development of its service and maintenance offer had contributed to sustained growth in 2025.

"We've seen continued demand for our expertise and innovation over the last 12 months and we're excited to be heading into 2026 with plans for further growth," she said.

"We've invested heavily in our team and appointed a new head of business development to grow our presence across the north of England to enable us to support more manufacturers across the UK.

Laura Hayton, head of business development for the North with Transicon (right), pictured with general manager Jennifer Hughes

"We're seeing more and more companies that need our expertise to help modernise their production lines, implement digitalisation and reduce costly production downtime due to ageing equipment so we're expecting it to be another busy 12 months.

"We're already starting the year with some significant projects including one which builds on the success of our work with The Birmingham Institute of Forest Research where we've helped future-proof one of the world's largest climate change experiments and we hope to be able to reveal more details about this soon.

"We're also working on a very exciting mechatronic project which involves integrating mechanical engineering, electronics and software to create driverless robots or ‘automated guided vehicles' to help improve production efficiency and health and safety for a leading UK manufacturer.

"The team is heavily immersed in this project and the use of AGVs is very much a growing area for the business."

Ms Hughes added that 2026 would see a continued focus on skills and workforce development, including recruitment into the company's active apprenticeship programme and STEM support in schools and colleges.

The company also has plans to launch an industry masterclass series to help manufacturers address some of the sector's most urgent challenges.