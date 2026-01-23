Year of significant growth and transformation for Telford College, says CEO

This year marks a period of significant growth and transformation for Telford College as we expand our facilities and deepen partnerships with the local business community.

The headline development is the launch of Telford 6th, our new sixth form centre in the town’s Station Quarter. Opening its doors in September, it will give young people even greater choice and a broader range of opportunities as they prepare for higher education or the world of work.

Telford 6th is designed as a modern, focused, state-of-the-art environment dedicated exclusively to A-level students, a space where ambition can truly thrive.

At the same time, we are also making major investments at our Wellington campus which is evolving into a specialist vocational training hub.

One of the most exciting projects already under way is the transformation of our Learning Resource Centre into a new two-storey, £1.9 million library, developed in partnership with Bridgnorth-based Johnson Design Partnership.

It will be a vibrant, future-focused space for study, collaboration and innovation.

Telford College principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood is upbeat about the coming 12 months

Our ambition is bold but simple - to ensure Telford & Wrekin is home to a world-class college that delivers the highest quality education and training and equips students with the skills they need to thrive in the modern workplace.

We want to inspire every student to achieve their potential and more. We want to drive economic growth through innovative, impactful partnerships. We want to be a sustainable college and we want our staff to enjoy rewarding careers while delivering excellent outcomes for our learners.

As the further education college for Telford & Wrekin, we understand our responsibility to the community we serve - particularly the employers who depend on us to help develop the skilled workforce of the future.

But we know we cannot achieve this alone. Progress comes through partnership, working with organisations that share our commitment to inspiring action and creating opportunities.

That’s why we continue to strengthen our business, community and educational links.

Keele University now has a base at our Wellington campus and our new memorandum of understanding with Harper Adams University in Newport will open the door to even closer collaboration.



Telford College CEO Lawrence Wood speaking at the opening of the new Keele University joint venture in Wellington

2025 was my first calendar year as chief executive of Telford College and I have made it a priority to ensure we are listening to and working closely with the businesses in the region. I have invested time in attending a range of meetings that have provided me with the opportunity to listen and learn about the issues and challenges businesses are facing.

Getting out of the college, visiting employers and learning about their businesses has been invaluable. Skills are one of the top priorities for businesses large and small and it is important that I have a good understanding of what that means on the ground. Partnership and collaboration sit at the heart of everything we do.

To support this, we have created a new business-focused department and invested in new staff who support businesses to find the best possible training solutions.

The education and training offer and process has changed so much over the years but this team is committed to translating the vision of employers into practical education and training that will have a positive impact.

Underpinned by a capital investment programme of around £15 million, the Telford College corporation board is committed to ensuring the college invests in a way that will have a direct impact on the regional economy.

Lawrence Wood is the principal and chief executive of Telford College