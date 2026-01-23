Supply chain event aims to connect Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with other business support groups to host a free breakfast session called 'Winning Together: Shropshire Supply Chain Opportunities'.

It is a partnership between the chamber, the county council, Invest In Shropshire and Shropshire Growth Hub and follows a jointly organised retrofitting event last year which attracted more than 100 delegates.

This time the focus is to empower small and medium businesses, particularly those in the construction sectors, to secure a place working on the county's most significant upcoming projects.

Delegates will have direct access to contractors such as Wrekin Housing Group, PSG, CT ECO, Broadoak and ARH Group while Star Housing will share news of its new £30 million framework providing substantial opportunities for local suppliers.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: "Procurement events like this are absolutely vital for the health of our local economy.

"Too often, smaller suppliers tell us the same story - they have the talent, the innovation and the capacity to deliver but they struggle to get a foot in the door with major employers.

"These events change that dynamic. They level the playing field by creating direct, human conversations that simply wouldn't happen through cold emails or online portals.

"For big organisations, this is a chance to build connections with agile, local partners who can solve problems quickly and creatively.

"For smaller businesses, it's an opportunity to showcase what they do best, build confidence and form relationships that can transform their growth trajectory.

"By bringing buyers and suppliers together in the same room, I believe we're not just facilitating introductions, we're unlocking potential, strengthening supply chains and keeping more economic value rooted in the Shropshire community."

Matt Potts, service manager for economy, funding and skills at Shropshire Council, added: "By connecting local SMEs directly with major contractors, we're not only looking to support business expansion but also to ensure that investment stays within Shropshire.

"This approach helps nurture local talent, builds lasting business relationships and creates a more resilient economy that benefits everyone in our communities."The supply chain breakfast runs from 8am to 11am on February 24 at Shrewsbury Town FC.