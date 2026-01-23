Event specialist doubles footprint at Shrewsbury business park

The Halo Group specialises in designing and building temporary modular structures for use at events and its clients include Wimbledon, Camden Market and Southampton FC.

It has now expanded its operations on Centurion Park in Shrewsbury by doubling its warehouse space to 17,000 sq ft following a period of sustained growth which has necessitated a larger footprint for its design, assembly and storage operations.

Warehouse manager Ben Hope said: "Doubling our footprint at Centurion Park allows us to streamline processes and significantly increases our capacity to deliver high-standard, complex modular structures to our clients but on a much larger scale."

Halo Group has expanded its footprint on Morris Property's Centurion Park in Shrewsbury

Alongside the new warehouse, the company said it was seeking to grow its workforce, with opportunities for crew to operate both on-site and within the warehouse.

Neil Anderson is head of estates at Centurion Park's landlord, Shrewsbury-based Morris Property.

He added: "Seeing a tenant double their space is the ultimate testament to the quality of the environment we've cultivated at Centurion Park.

"We are committed to providing a thriving business environment where innovative companies like The Halo Group can truly flourish."