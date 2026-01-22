New partnerships aim to boost services for chamber members

The chamber is lining up a series of collaborations throughout the year to broaden the support available to members which is beginning with technology firm WeChange.AI and telecoms specialist SY Comms, both based in Shrewsbury.

WeChange.AI has created a diagnostic tool which aims to help businesses assess how effectively they are using their existing Microsoft technology, whether they are ready for AI adoption and where smart, transformative improvements can be made.

SY Comms is offering chamber members a saving on their current telecoms contracts alongside bespoke solutions tailored to each organisation's needs.

Jenny Pearson, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce's head of commercial success, said: "One of our key missions is to provide our members with meaningful connections and valuable access to new ideas and innovations. We have listened carefully to the challenges our members are facing.

"Many of the biggest pain points currently relate to technology, communications, utilities and vehicles so that's where we have chosen to begin."