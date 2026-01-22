Digital agency Ascendancy taps into AI trends with platform launch

Called 'Member Metrics', the move by Newport-based Ascendancy follows a successful year-long beta test with clients.

The firm said 2026 was expected to be the year that AI moves from experimentation to everyday business impact.

From predictive analytics to natural-language data interrogation, organisations that successfully embed AI into their operations are expected to gain a clear competitive advantage.

The agency developed Member Metrics to help membership organisations better understand, predict and act on member behaviour.

Built using AI and machine learning, the platform provides deeper insight into member data, enabling teams to focus their time and resources where they will deliver the greatest return.

The official launch took place at the MemberWise Digital Excellence Exhibition in London, marking a significant milestone for the agency and reflecting a broader trend expected to dominate AI adoption in 2026, namely purpose-built, sector-specific AI tools that deliver clear, measurable value.

The development of the metrics has also driven a wider cultural shift within Ascendancy itself.

The team has actively embraced AI across content creation, ideation and data analysis, reflecting another key trend for 2026 - agencies and businesses using AI not just as a service offering but as a core operational capability.

Digital marketing account manager Mary Harris said: "We also built our own AI tool to help with workflow, it has been an exciting time for the company.

"AI is key to how we operate as an agency and how we service our clients and we are really pleased to be leading the field in this way within our industry."

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the team at Ascendancy believe AI will increasingly shift towards automation, personalisation and seamless integration with day-to-day business tools.

As businesses move into the next phase of AI maturity, examples like Member Metrics show how organisations can move beyond hype and build practical, intelligent solutions that deliver tangible results.