£600,000 line accelerates Bridgnorth Aluminium's expansion into new markets

The company, which is one of the town's largest employers, is installing a refurbished £600,000 Schmutz line at its Stourbridge Road facility, giving it an in-house capability for finishing thinner gauge materials.

Installed and upgraded by experienced engineers, the equipment will provide slitting and winding for thin gauge aluminium reels destined for customers in Wales, Europe and the US.

Commissioning should be complete by March and comes just a few months after the business returned to 24/7 operations in key process areas and builds on new molten metal filtration equipment that reduces impurities in the casting process.

The recent capital equipment investments will help to position Bridgnorth Aluminium as a leader in flat rolled aluminium coils for lithography, packaging, cooling and heating applications, electrification and data applications.

Bridgnorth Aluminium's commercial director Adrian Musgrave

Commercial director Adrian Musgrave said: "It has been a really positive start to 2026, with export orders up, new domestic clients secured and some major advancements in capabilities well on the way to being completed.

"This is all being achieved against a backdrop of global uncertainty and is real testimony to the long-term strategy the management team has put in place and the way our 330-strong workforce responded to a difficult time for our business in 2023.

"Every penny we spend futureproofs our factory in Shropshire and reinforces our commitment to remaining the UK's last remaining producer of flat rolled aluminium coils.

"The Schmutz line has also sparked a mini recruitment drive, with a ten per cent increase in our finishing team that work flexibility across several of our lines."

Bridgnorth Aluminium has also launched a focus group initiative to boost employee engagement and retention.

Aerial view of Bridgnorth Aluminium

Made up of different ages, roles and responsibilities, the group meets regularly to give feedback on issues, improvement suggestions, sustainability and how the firm supports local organisations.

This has already led to the firm signing up to the Shropshire Investors in Community scheme run by Shropshire Community Foundation which will give it access to charities and grassroots organisations across the county.

Mr Musgrave added: "We are immensely proud of our heritage, having been a part of the local landscape since the 1950s.

"Generations of local people have been part of our past story and we want to explore ways where the next generation can write their own chapter in our success, ensuring the local economy benefits at the same time."