Bridgnorth Aluminium exporting push sees return to 24/7 operations

Bridgnorth Aluminium, which produces flat rolled aluminium coils, said it would be the first time in three years that it had reached these production levels and that it should create new jobs in the town and nearby areas.

It currently employs 330 people across its 66-acre site.

Commercial director Adrian Musgrave said: "Aluminium is taking on a far greater significance and profile as we move towards net zero, with the material ideally suited for recycling, lightweighting and use in batteries and renewable power generation.

"Thanks to recent investments, our strong technical teams and ongoing training for staff, we are in a really good position to take advantage, with strong export growth expected.

"The US, in particular, is a market that offers plenty of potential despite the tariffs imposed by [US President Donald] Trump.

"That's because we still have a tariff advantage and we offer customers access to material and technologies they can't get domestically."

Bridgnorth Aluminium's commercial director Adrian Musgrave

Bridgnorth Aluminium has recently supported a scheme to help charities and community groups across the county, signing up to the Shropshire Investors in Community scheme run by Shropshire Community Foundation.

By becoming a member, the company will contribute to work that supports charities and grassroots organisations throughout 2026.

Mr Musgrave added: "Bridgnorth Aluminium could genuinely serve as the model enterprise the UK Government wants to promote: a major employer, significant exporter, investing heavily in supplying ‘green' aluminium to some of the country's fastest growing markets, not to mention being an important cog in the much-vaunted circular economy."