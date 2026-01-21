Telford Centre enjoys 'standout year' as bosses reveal future plans

The shopping centre said it maintained growth, with sales across the retail complex up by as much as five per cent year on year, while the new year had started positively by welcoming almost 500,000 visitors in the first few weeks.

Joining established brands such as M&S, Primark and Frasers have been recent new arrivals including Mango, Kenji, Lash & Beauty and Savers.

New openings scheduled for the coming weeks include Betsy's Burger, The Look Laser Clinic and Burger & Sauce while Select Apple Premium Reseller is due to unveil a new, larger store.