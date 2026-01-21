Aviramp sets sights on record-breaking 2026

The Telford-based company, which makes step-free aircraft boarding ramps, enjoyed a hugely successful 2025 which saw it clinch major international deals, launch innovative new products and win a number of awards.

Chief executive Graham Corfield said the company, which this month marks 15 years since its official launch, had ambitious plans to build on its success throughout 2026.

"I am delighted with the success we achieved in 2025 which was something of a landmark year for the company but I have been in business long enough to know that we cannot rest on our laurels," he said.

Sales of new equipment in 2025 topped £7.15 million, with £2.8 million coming from new customers, setting a solid foundation for further growth this year.

Key highlights of 2025 included an Aviramp being displayed at the world-famous Dubai Airshow for the first time and signing a five-year deal with global ground handling specialist dnata at the event.

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield (left) with Robert Powell, dnata's vice-president of technical services for the UAE

The procurement contract means that all dnata bases can now order directly from Aviramp without a tender process.

Aviramp also launched its ChairLifter - a purpose-built, solar-powered lift for electric mobility aids which aims to cut dramatically the number of wheelchairs and scooters being damaged in transit and remove the need for staff to manually lift the heavy items onto aircraft.

The ChairLifter performed so strongly in testing that Aviramp secured a number of sales deals even before its official launch and has a strong sales pipeline already in place for this year.

The number of Aviramps in operation worldwide rose to more than 950 as the company landed a raft of new global sales including in North America, Asia, Europe and Australasia.

Aviramp's achievements were also recognised closer to home.

The company was listed in the Sunday Times Top 100, featured in The Manufacturer Top 100 and won two titles at the Shropshire business awards.

"We have had a terrific year on the business front but for me the highlight was undoubtedly our involvement in the D-Day commemorations in Normandy in June," Mr Corfield added.

"We donated one of our step-free ramps to Deauville Airport in Normandy for use by returning US veterans coming back to the D-Day beaches for the first time since the liberation of Europe began in 1944.

"To be able to meet some of those veterans, hear their stories and say my own thank you was moving beyond words."

Mr Corfield said the company was entering 2026 with "renewed energy, a stronger global footprint and a clear sense of purpose" with a sales funnel worth more than £11million already identified.

He added: "We have laid the foundations for a transformational year."Demand for safer, more inclusive boarding solutions is rising worldwide.

"We are ready to meet that demand with the same innovation, agility and customer focus that have defined Aviramp from day one."