Telford-based Aviramp signs five-year deal with Dubai ground handling firm

Telford-based Aviramp has won the brief from global ground handling firm Dubai National Air Travel Agency, known as dnata.

The contract win was sealed at this month's Dubai Airshow where it demonstrated one of its solar-powered ramps.

The procurement contract means that dnata bases anywhere in the world can now order directly from Aviramp without the need for a tender process.

The Dubai company operates in more than 30 countries across six continents and handled more than 794,000 aircraft turnarounds and 3.1million tonnes of cargo in the last financial year.

Aviramp's head of global sales Adam Corfield said the deal was a major breakthrough for the company which now has more than 900 of its step-free, non-slip ramps in use around the world.

He said: "We are absolutely delighted to have concluded this deal with dnata.

"As part of the deal, we have agreed an annual pricing structure for all our models and optional extras so it has absolute confidence in costs for the five years of the contract.

"It offers them stability and clarity while allowing us to establish a long-lasting relationship with them for sales.

"It's yet another significant breakthrough for us as a company, on the back of a record performance over the past 18 months."

Aviramp chief executive Graham Corfield (left) with Robert Powell, dnata's vice-president of technical services for the UAE

Mr Corfield and chief executive Graham Corfield were invited to the Dubai Airshow to showcase an Aviramp Continental solar-powered ramp alongside a flydubai Boeing 737-800.

Graham Corfield added: "We have established a fantastic partnership with dnata and it was a pleasure to be able to join them at the show where our ramp attracted a huge amount of interest.

"This new contract is further proof that our pioneering ramps are an important part of improving both passenger experience and efficiency."