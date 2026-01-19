Lease signed for flexible workspace in historic Shrewsbury building
A prominent building in Shrewsbury town centre is set to begin a new chapter as a hub of co-working space.
Co-Founded has signed a lease with landlord Morris & Company to transform surplus office space at its head office next Welsh Bridge into a modern, flexible workspace.
The company was created by the team at Shrewsbury-based marketing agency FORJ Digital with the aim of providing a high-quality environment where new businesses and professionals can thrive.
The new hub will have 36 desks, a board room, private meeting rooms and sound-insulated pods for private calls - available for hire either hourly or daily.
The space includes modern kitchen and coffee facilities on the ground floor.
Founder of Co-Founded Jon Ditchburn said: "This is an exciting venture. We've focused on creating great facilities tailored specifically for the modern professional - offering a space that balances productivity with a premium experience."
The new workspace is housed in the well-known Morris Building which was completed by the Morris brothers in 1924.
The property has Queen Anne styling and a private entrance for the co-working hub featuring doors built for the ocean liner HMHS Britannic - sister ship to the Titanic.
Neil Anderson, head of estates at Morris Property, said: "We are delighted to welcome Co-Founded. It is a fantastic use of the space and we wish the team every success in building what promises to be a thriving business community."
Andrew Birtwistle, commercial agent with Cooper Green Pooks which handled the letting, added: "Securing a tenant like Co-Founded for such a prominent building is a testament to the demand for flexible, high-quality office solutions in the heart of Shrewsbury. We are pleased to have played a part in bringing this project to life."