Midlands Air Ambulance is opening a new charity shop in Shropshire - here's when and where

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is preparing to open up a new store in a former Argos in north Shropshire.



The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has confirmed it will be opening a new store in Market Drayton in March this year.

The new charity shop will be located in the former Argos shop on Frogmore Road, which closed in 2024.

The charity said the store will offer "a wide range of high-quality pre-loved items, including clothing, furniture, accessories, homeware, toys, books, and more".

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity will be opening a new store in the former Argos store in Market Drayton. Photo: Emanuel Jones

Once open, the store will be accepting donations of secondhand goods and offer a free furniture collection service for residents within a ten-mile radius of the store.

It will be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Fletcher Smith, regional area manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our latest shop in the wonderful community of Market Drayton.

"Each new shop strengthens our ability to fund lifesaving missions, and we’re excited to welcome local supporters — whether they’re donating items, volunteering, or simply popping in for a browse.”

Ahead of opening, the charity is recruiting volunteers and three members of staff - with vacancies for two sales assistants and an assistant sales manager.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do. Their dedication ensures the success of our shops and events, which directly supports our lifesaving missions.

"We encourage anyone interested to come along, meet the team, and discover how they can make a meaningful difference.

"There are many ways to get involved — from sorting donations and assisting with sales to providing excellent customer service or helping at fundraising events throughout the year.”