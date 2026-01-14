'Everybody says it's what Ludlow needs' - New farm shop opens in Ludlow town centre

Bull Ring Farm Shop has opened at 13 Bull Ring, a refurbished property which occupies the ground and first floors of a grade II-listed building.

The farm shop's directors are James Evans, from Evans Family Grocers, and Ruth Powell, from Lizzie's Layers, which has been selling free range eggs for the last seven years.

Joining them is her husband David who is a farmer from Clee Downton near Ludlow. The new shop sells farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and artisan goods.

Mr Powell said: "Everybody says it's what Ludlow needs. We want everybody to come in and buy what they need.

"Evans Family Grocers and Lizzie's Layers are coming together to create the Bull Ring Farm Shop.

"There will be butchers and a bakery involved while Cotteswold Dairy Milk - we sell milk from our dairy farm to them - will be supplying us with milk. We are also going to be selling Laura's Delicious Dairy Ice Cream."

Property agency Towler Shaw Roberts handled the letting of the property which covers 1,152 sq ft.

Partner Toby Shaw, who worked on the deal, said: "The property occupies an established and popular retail location in the heart of Ludlow, situated among a range of national and independent traders, and opposite the iconic Feathers Hotel.

"We wish the team from Bull Ring Farm Shop every success with their exciting new venture which will be a very popular addition to Ludlow town centre."