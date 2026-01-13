Snooker and darts retailer Cue and Dart World opens third store in the West Midlands

Cue and Dart World has added a new store in Rubery near Birmingham to its shops in Shrewsbury town centre and Codsall north of Wolverhampton.

The retailer sells items such as snooker cues, darts, dartboards and other accessories and the new store occupies 1,555 sq ft across two floors, with parking for staff at the rear.

Director Jenny Phillips said: "We launched the business in 2023 and already had two stores. We have also launched a junior darts academy, for youngsters aged from six to 16, which we are operating through our branches.

"We've been looking for a third site around the Redditch and Bromsgrove area and spotted these premises in Rubery.

Craig Richards, branch manager at Cue and Dart World (left), with Ben Truslove, joint managing director of John Truslove

"We opened just before Christmas and it is doing very well indeed.

"There are several pool and snooker clubs nearby and darts has been hugely popular since Luke Littler arrived on the scene."

The business worked with commercial property agency John Truslove on leasing the new premises.

Ben Truslove, joint managing director of John Truslove, acted on behalf of Primrose Hospice, the previous occupants of 155 New Road, to assign the lease to Cue and Dart World.

He added: "We are very pleased to have been able to help our client assign the lease to a new tenant who brings a new business to Rubery, tapping into such hugely popular pastimes as snooker and darts."