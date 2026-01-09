ALS Projects starts 2026 with rebrand

Shrewsbury-based ALS Projects has made the move after what it called "a strong first year delivering residential and commercial projects" across Shropshire and the wider region.

It said the new website reflected the company's growth and showcased its latest work, from complex residential renovations to commercial developments and full lifecycle project support.

Alex Swancott founded the company in 2024 after almost two decades in the industry.

He set the business up to meet what he felt was a growing need for a more practical, client-focused approach, particularly for homeowners and developers looking for a more stress-free way to renovate, extend or build new homes.

ALS Projects founder Alex Swancott (right) with the team

This year is expected to bring renewed focus on well-managed residential work, particularly extensions, renovations and smaller-scale developments.

"We set out to do things differently. To work in partnership with our clients, be open about costs and focus on what really matters to them," he said.

"The last 12 months have shown us how much people value clarity and communication.

"Whether we're supporting a private client with a self-build or managing a commercial site, the trust we build is what keeps people coming back."