Shropshire Growth Hub appoints new manager

Ruth Westwood has taken on the role at Shropshire Growth Hub, replacing Emma Chapman who is retiring after seven years in the post.

Shropshire Growth Hub, part of the county council's Invest in Shropshire arm, was launched in 2015 and offers services such as grants, 1-2-1 support sessions, advice, workshops, training, webinars and conferences.

Ms Westwood joined Invest in Shropshire in 2022 with a focus on supporting large companies, prior to which she led business growth projects across the West Midlands.She will now work alongside officer Anna Sadler to support the county's wider business community and further the hub's mission.

Shropshire Growth Hub's new manager Ruth Westwood

Ms Westwood said: "I'm excited to build on the strong foundations Emma and Anna have created. The growth hub is here to help businesses in Shropshire start, grow and thrive and I can't wait to continue that work."

Ms Chapman added: "Leading the growth hub has been an incredible experience.

"I've worked with so many inspiring business owners and advisers and seen first-hand how the hub makes a real difference. I'm proud of what we've achieved together."

The Hub's programmes and services rely on external funding from government contracts and grants, ensuring businesses continue to access support.

Since launching, Shropshire Growth Hub has delivered nearly 19,000 business interventions and supported more than 1,200 start-ups. It has invested £1.43 million of government funding since 2018 into Shropshire's business community.

In 2024 alone, the hub assisted 1,420 businesses, launched 195 new ventures and hosted 123 events for more than 2,500 delegates.

Cllr Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: "The Growth Hub is instrumental in driving economic growth and resilience in Shropshire.

"Emma's dedication has left a lasting legacy, and we remain committed to supporting our Shropshire businesses in their efforts to innovate and achieve success."