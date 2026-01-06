'We took over our local Shropshire pub and put absolutely everything into it - but with a heavy heart we're announcing its closure'

Mark and Tina Freeman have been running the Danery in Quatford, near Bridgnorth since 2020.

The couple scrapped a plan to move to France to take over their pub, which had been their local and where they got married.

Over the last five years, under their stewardship, they survived the Covid pandemic and implemented a car-theme in the pub, which has attracted a regular crowd of bikers and car owners.

They also opened a diner - the Pit Stop Cafe - in 2024 to complement the car-themed pub.