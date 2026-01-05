Midlands law firm expands family department with new partner appointment

An experienced family law specialist, with expertise in providing legal services to victims of domestic abuse and in managing complex proceedings, Richard advises on a full range of family law matters, including matrimonial finance, complex child arrangements, wealth protection and pre- and post-nuptial agreements.

Richard Port MBE with Katherine Tippetts, divisional head of mfg Solicitors. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

Katherine Tippetts, partner and head of the family team at mfg Solicitors, which has offices in the Black Country, Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Ludlow and Telford, said: “Richard has a tremendous reputation across all aspects of family law, particularly for his work providing legal services to victims of domestic abuse.

"Richard will not only work closely with our clients, but also support the team in building our family presence further in Birmingham, adding to the strong standing we already have across the wider region and nationally.

"We are delighted Richard has joined us and I look forward to him contributing to our success in the months and years ahead.”

Katherine Tippetts, divisional head of mfg Solicitors, with newly appointed partner Richard Port MBE. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

Richard Port MBE added: “The strength and development of mfg Solicitors over recent years is clear, so joining Katherine and the team was an easy decision.

“With my experience supporting victims of domestic abuse, I hope to bring a distinct perspective to the team and play my part in further enhancing the firm’s regional and national reputation."

Richard’s appointment follows the family department’s promotion to Tier One status in the 2025 edition of The Legal 500.

In 2022, Richard was awarded an MBE by Prince William in recognition of his work providing legal services to victims of domestic abuse. In the same year, he was named Solicitor of the Year at the Birmingham Law Society Awards. He is a former President of the Birmingham Law Society and a trustee of the Heart of England Community Foundation.

For advice on any family-related matter, Richard can be contacted at richard.port@mfgsolicitors.com.