Tesco recalls pate ranges over 'microbiological risk' caused by use-by date error

The Food Standards Agency says that the error means that the “products may pose a microbiological risk, making them unsafe to eat”.

The packets all come in 170g packets which all have a use-by date of January 5, 2026. No other dates are affected.

The ranges affected, which Tesco is recalling, are:

Tesco Coarse Farmhouse Paté

Tesco Coarse Ardennes Paté

Tesco Smooth Chicken Liver Paté

Notices are being put up in all stores which sell the patés.

Tesco added: “If you have purchased the affected date code of the above product, please return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

For more details see the contact page of Tesco’s website at tesco.com/help/contact