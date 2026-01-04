Tesco recalls pate ranges over 'microbiological risk' caused by use-by date error
Tesco is recalling a variety of its patés as they have the wrong use-by date on the pack - and may be a health risk.
The Food Standards Agency says that the error means that the “products may pose a microbiological risk, making them unsafe to eat”.
The packets all come in 170g packets which all have a use-by date of January 5, 2026. No other dates are affected.
The ranges affected, which Tesco is recalling, are:
Tesco Coarse Farmhouse Paté
Tesco Coarse Ardennes Paté
Tesco Smooth Chicken Liver Paté
Notices are being put up in all stores which sell the patés.
Tesco added: “If you have purchased the affected date code of the above product, please return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
For more details see the contact page of Tesco’s website at tesco.com/help/contact