Four Shropshire businesses handed new food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings, ranging from 0 to 5, with 0 indicating poor and 5 indicating the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways, and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display their rating in a visible location where customers can see it.

The Old Castle Inn in Bridgnorth was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 19, while Pete’s Sandwich Bar in Shrewsbury's Market Hall was given a score of four on November 21.

What's Cooking?, a cafe on Orleton Road in Ludlow, Shropshire was given a three-out-of-five score after an assessment on November 24.

Of the 671 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings in the Shropshire Council area, 579 (86 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

In Telford, Crispy Corner, a takeaway in Oakengates, was given a two-out-of-five rating after an assessment on November 20.

Of Telford and Wrekin's 143 takeaways with ratings, 112 (78 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.