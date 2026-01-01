Samuel Wood chief joins Mayfair Office advisory board

Russell Griffin, co-director of Samuel Wood which has offices across the county, has now taken a seat on the Mayfair Office advisory board which aims to connect independent estate agencies nationally and internationally.

The appointment follows a spell representing the Midlands as the regional executive of the NAEA Propertymark Board which he did for five years.

Mr Griffin recently attended a national Mayfair Office meeting in London, an event which brought together leading independent estate agents from across the UK alongside representatives from the network's US and European offices.

He said the message across the board was that "confidence is returning" to the housing market and 2026 was expected to be a stronger year.

Russell Griffin, co-director of Samuel Wood Estate Agents

"While the national headlines have often focused on uncertainty, the mood at the meeting was undeniably buoyant," he said.

"Agents from every region of the UK reported a steady rise in buyer enquiries, more committed sellers and improving levels of agreed sales.

"Those same patterns are already beginning to surface across Shropshire, particularly in our key towns of Shrewsbury, Ludlow and the wider rural market where Samuel Wood operates.

"It was refreshing to walk into a room full of agents from across the UK and hear the same view repeated - 2026 looks set to be a better year.

"The mood was extremely positive. Lower inflation and the likelihood of cheaper mortgages are giving people confidence again and Shropshire is exceptionally well-placed to benefit.

"We have always had a sensible, resilient market here and the early signs for next year are very encouraging."

A national easing of inflation, combined with the real prospect of two or three interest rate cuts, is expected to help mortgage affordability and unlock stalled moves, according to the Mayfair Office.

Forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest UK house prices could rise by 2.5 per cent in 2026.

"We are seeing strong interest in traditional market towns such as Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Telford and the county's villages as well as growing demand for rural homes and lifestyle-driven moves," said Mr Griffin.

"There is steady, pragmatic decision-making from buyers seeking value, space and quality of life. This considered, dependable nature of the Shropshire market often shields the county from the sharper peaks and troughs seen elsewhere.

"While London is predicted to remain relatively flat next year - due to tax pressures and higher costs - regional markets like ours are expected to benefit.

"Transaction volumes nationally are likely to remain around 1.15 million, driven by growing families, downsizers, relocations and those seeking a better lifestyle balance."