Double deal sees offices in former farm buildings near Shrewsbury fully let

We are Champions, which already occupies a unit at Leaton Forest Offices north of Shrewsbury as a base for its adult day service, has agreed terms for two more units as part of an expansion.

The new units will provide more admin space for staff and also a training area. Separately, engineering firm Ercall Green has secured terms on a single unit which will be used as a company office.

Leaton Forest Offices in Shrewsbury

Leaton Forest Offices has nine self-contained, high-spec suites housed in former farm buildings north of Shrewsbury.

Josh Hyde is an apprentice surveyor who handled the lettings for property agency Towler Shaw Roberts.

He said: "It's pleasing that the site at Leaton Forest Offices is now fully occupied after the completion of lettings of the final vacant suites.

"The offices continue to prove extremely popular with its rural location in the village of Leaton making it particularly attractive.

"The Leaton Forest Offices retain the character and some original features from the farm building it once was while they also benefit from an attractive courtyard setting."