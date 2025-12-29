Sainsbury's boss among business leaders named in New Year Honours list

Simon Roberts, chief executive of the UK's second largest supermarket chain, has been made a CBE for services to the retail industry.

Mr Roberts has led the grocer since 2020, after taking over the reins from Mike Coupe who had spearheaded the firm's failed mega-merger with rival Asda.

As a result, Mr Roberts steered the business through disruption linked to the Covid pandemic, soaring food inflation and rising business costs.

In 2023, he reported to the Government as part of its Business Council and also took over as president of the Institute of Grocery Distribution in 2024, supporting the wider grocery sector.