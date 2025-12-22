Telford firm set for future growth after owners' long-term commitment

AcoustaProducts is now poised to prosper after an announcement by its owners, Avon Group, that it has acquired the freehold on the firm’s manufacturing premises which will now be transformed in a ‘world-class’ environment.

In what is described as a “ringing endorsement” for AcoustaProducts, further growth is predicted for the business which is a widely recognised leader in the foam and rubber conversion industry.

It follows Avon Group’s purchase of AcoustaProducts in February 2022, which marked further expansion into specialist foam, off-highway noise, vibration and harshness work and precision tape and kiss-cutting capabilities.

The successful completion of the second phase of Avon Group’s strategy for AcoustaProducts not only signals long-term security but also heralds the next step in what is called the ‘Avon Way aesthetic transformation’.

That means that as well as safeguarding highly-skilled, precision engineering jobs in the Shropshire town, Avon Group will invest more than £250,000 to upgrade AcoustaProducts’ 25,000-square feet manufacturing premises.

“This is a ringing endorsement for Acousta Products and its highly dedicated and skilled people,” said AcoustaProducts General Manager Robert Hamilton.

“Since AcoustaProducts was founded more than 25 years ago we have earned an enviable reputation thanks to outstanding technical expertise, quality products and high-level customer service.

“We are proud to have worked with many reputable brand names, in fields as diverse as automotive, medical, engineering, air conditioning and presentation packaging and have gone from strength to strength since we became part of the family of Avon Group companies.

“This long-term commitment is a real statement of intent and shows AcoustaProducts is here to stay in a strategically important part of the world and will ensure the stability that all healthy businesses crave to maintain our growth trajectory so we should all look forward to the future with confidence.”

Bristol-headquartered Avon Group is a collection of engineering and manufacturing businesses with diverse but complementary skills and capabilities. It has nine sites and employs more than 550 people.

Acquisition of the freehold represents a major milestone in Avon Group’s wider continuing expansion and investment strategy as the multi-faceted engineering and manufacturing business targets the £100-million sales barrier.

The group manufactures aerosol gaskets and specialises in the production of automotive components and a range of sealing, insulation, acoustic, filtration and protection products.

Commenting on the AcoustaProducts freehold completion, Mark Rushin, Group Director of Avon Group, said: “To maintain AcoustaProducts’ momentum and strengthen its place in a vibrant business community, we will invest £250,000 over the next 24 months, with the goal of creating ‘world-class’ facilities in line with our ‘Avon Way aesthetic transformation’.

“This is a significant milestone which not only shows AcoustaProducts is here to stay in Telford but also underlines Avon Group’s commitment to growth and demonstrates overall resilience in challenging times – a hallmark that sets us apart from competitors.

“Avon Group now owns more than 600,000 square feet of commercial freehold property, alongside 20-plus residential properties. This strong asset base not only provides capacity and flexibility to support our growth but also demonstrates to customers that our roots are firmly placed in the United Kingdom.”

Since the Avon Group was founded in 1979, it has enjoyed 45 years of sustained growth. During the last decade, Avon Group has ploughed more than £30 million into its family of businesses with an additional £3 million set to be spent this year on already planned projects as the company aims to surpass £100m in sales for the first time.