Lovell launches new refurbishment and retrofit operation

Called Renew Central, it will be run by Lovell from the new year and build on the work the Staffordshire-based company has delivered across the region for more than two decades as part of the existing Lovell Midlands business.

It said this new approach would give it a singular focus on refurbishment and retrofit services for customers.

Lovell Renew Central brings together the company's established refurbishment, planned works and retrofit teams under one dedicated service for the region.

As well as Shropshire and the Black Country, it will cover the wider West and East Midlands and East Anglia.

It will partner with councils and housing providers to refurbish and retrofit homes with the aim of making them better, safer, warmer and healthier for residents.

Tamworth-headquartered Lovell already has a Renew North arm which will work alongside the new central operation to provide the service across both areas.

As part of the move, Carl Yale has been appointed as regional managing director for the service from January and will lead a team of around 90 specialists.

Mr Yale joined Lovell in 1998 as a management trainee and has led major refurbishment and retrofit programmes across the Midlands.

He also sits on the board of the Sustainable Housing Action Partnership.

Carl Yale, regional managing director of Renew Central

Mr Yale said: "Establishing a specialist refurbishment business for the central region positions Lovell Renew to lead with a singular focus on delivering exceptional, people-centred refurbishment services for planned works, high-rise and retrofit projects.

"We will continue our path of sustainable growth, delivering significant projects at scale and pace while keeping residents and communities at the heart of everything we do.

"For our clients, we will continue to meet current and future challenges by improving homes, ensuring they are fit for modern living, tackling fuel poverty, improving building safety and compliance and making people's homes better, safer, warmer, and healthier."

David Gough, Lovell's managing director of operations and commercial, added: "Housing providers are dealing with significant pressures around safety, compliance and decarbonisation and this dedicated unit helps us respond with the focus and capacity they need."Carl has been at the heart of our refurbishment and retrofit work for many years.

"His experience, regional knowledge and commitment to residents make him the right person to lead Renew Central as it grows."