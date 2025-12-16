Shropshire Chamber of Commerce appoints four new directors with 'strong strategic thinking'

The appointments were ratified by members at the chamber's annual meeting, held at Hawkstone Park.

The new directors are Matt Laws who is vice-principal at Shrewsbury College where he leads on technical and vocational education and training.

He is joined by Felicity Wingrove, a communications and leadership development specialist and founding director of Telford Business Board, and Alastair Dawes who is Harper Adams University's director of business development and knowledge exchange.

Completing the new additions is Andy Begley, an experienced leader who has spent the past five years as chief executive of Shropshire Council.

Hayley Norgrove, operations director at driver training organisation Dulson Training, has also been appointed as a new associate director.

New Shropshire Chamber board directors (clockwise from top left): Matt Laws, Felicity Wingrove, Alastair Dawes and Andy Begley

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: "With a strong senior leadership team now in place and operational management firmly embedded, we have redefined the role of the board to focus purely on strategic direction, oversight, and governance.

"We invited applications from local businesspeople who are keen to help shape the future of the chamber by drawing on their professional experience, sector knowledge and commitment to Shropshire's economic and business ecosystem.

"We had an incredibly strong list of applicants and I'm confident these new directors will motivate and influence the chamber's senior leadership team with the benefit of their strong strategic thinking and decision-making capabilities."