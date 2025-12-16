Jobless market stable in the West Midlands - despite national figure hitting new record

Monthly job stats for the region published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a slight decrease in the rate of employment but also a dip in unemployment.

For the three months from August to October 2025, 73.6 per cent of 16 to 64 year olds in the West Midlands were in work, a dip of just 0.1 per cent on the three months from July to September.

The percentage of people aged 16 or over who were unemployed was 5.9 per cent, down 0.1 per cent over the same period.

The inactivity rate among 16 to 64 year olds 21.5 per cent, also up by just 0.1 per cent over the same quarterly periods.