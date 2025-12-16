Benefit claimants drop across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

According to the latest data published by the Department for Work and Pensions, there were 4,535 people in Shropshire claiming Universal Credit in November, including 910 18 to 24 year olds and 1,165 over 50s.

Year on year, this represented a two per cent increase among young people but an 11 per cent drop among the 50+ demographic while overall it was a drop of eight per cent, or 395 people compared with November 2024.

In Telford & Wrekin, there were 4,610 people claiming the benefit, including 1,110 aged 18 to 24 and 900 over 50s.

This represented a 13 per cent increase among young people but a three per cent drop among the over 50s while overall it was a decrease of one per cent or 50 people compared to the same month in 2024.

Across the wider region, rates of unemployment in the West Midlands have remained stable.

Monthly job stats published today by the Office for National Statistics show a slight decrease in the rate of employment but also a dip in unemployment.

For the three months from August to October 2025, 73.6 per cent of 16 to 64 year olds in the West Midlands were in work, a dip of just 0.1 per cent on the three months from July to September.

The percentage of people aged 16 or over who were unemployed was 5.9 per cent, down 0.1 per cent over the same period.

The inactivity rate among 16 to 64 year olds 21.5 per cent, also up by just 0.1 per cent over the same quarterly periods.

There were a total of 2.962 million people in employment across the West Midlands - up 17,000 on the quarter and up 29,000 on the year, while 185,000 were unemployed, down 4,000 on the quarter and up 52,000 on the year.

Pat McFadden, Work and Pensions Secretary and MP for Wolverhampton South East, said: "There are over 350,000 more people in work this year and the rate of inactivity is at its joint lowest in over five years, but today's figures underline the scale of the challenge we've inherited.

"That is why we are investing £1.5 billion to deliver 50,000 apprenticeships and 350,000 new workplace opportunities for young people - giving them real experience and a foot in the door.

"To go further and tackle the deep-rooted issues of our labour market, Alan Milburn is also leading an investigation into the whole issue of young people inactivity and work."