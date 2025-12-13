Architecture firm expands into Shrewsbury with launch of third office

Hughes Architects, which has teams in Welshpool and Newtown, has struck a deal for a new office in Shrewsbury.

The firm has taken on space at 11 Wyle Cop, which was home to The Tox Boy before it relocated to High Street, and said it expected to open early next year.

It will also display its work in the windows in a bid to give people a greater understanding of what it does.

The practice has built a reputation for conservation architecture, working on sensitive schemes involving listed buildings and historic sites, alongside experience in sustainable design and construction such as low-energy retrofitting and renewable technologies.

The move into Shrewsbury follows a rise in demand for specialist architectural services across the county, particularly in heritage and conservation projects.

It said the town's historic townscape and the wider area's significant number of listed buildings and conservation areas had driven an increased need for expert advice on sensitive refurbishments and redevelopment.

The launch of a third office will also create new jobs in the town, although the practice was not able to give further details on how many at this stage.

Doug Hughes, principal architect and managing director, said: "Our work in Shropshire has grown considerably so establishing a base in Shrewsbury is a natural step. It is a town with an incredible architectural heritage.

"We want to support local homeowners, developers and organisations to protect that history while delivering well-designed spaces that meet modern needs."

Hughes Architects will open a new office at 11 Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury early next year

Hughes Architects will offer its full range of services from the new office, including domestic extensions and new homes, commercial developments and housing schemes for private and public sector clients.

This includes planning consultancy and early-stage feasibility work through to design, project management and delivery.

Architect and director Richard Lewis added: "Being based in the town centre gives us a stronger local presence and the ability to work even more closely with communities, contractors and planning authorities.

"We are looking forward to contributing to Shrewsbury's future growth while respecting the qualities that make it such a special place."