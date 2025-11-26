Are you in line for new M&S? Retailer reveals the three Shropshire towns on 'wish list' for new stores

M&S has launched a new list of 500 target locations it is considering for new and renewed food stores, as it aims to double the size of its food business.

This summer, the retailer announced its acquisition of 12 Homebase sites which are set to become some of the largest M&S standalone food stores in the UK – the first of which is set to open before Christmas in Cannock.

In addition, 20 new or renewed M&S stores are opening between November and March, after what the company is calling "excellent performance" of new food stores over the last three years.

In spaces outside of London, M&S are looking for shops on the edge of town centres or out of town, near to a major road and with more than 18,000 square feet of retail space.

For Shropshire, the retail giant has put three towns on its 'wish list': Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Oswestry.

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, said: “The strong performance of our new M&S food stores gives us the confidence to explore even more locations across the UK, from Elgin to Exmouth. With more than twenty stores opening or modernised before the end of the financial year, we are moving faster.

"Our team want new sites where we could open a large M&S Food store as we deliver on our strategy to bring the right stores to the right places and offer the best shopping experience, range and availability for our customers.”