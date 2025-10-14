Cancer Research to close 88 charity shops - including two in Shropshire

Cancer Research UK has revealed that almost 200 of its charity shops will be closing in the next two years as part of a major reorganisation to make its retail operations more efficient.

The charity said the news "will be difficult for many to hear" but is necessary to ensure more money is spent on life-saving cancer research.

It's hoped that the changes will increase their contribution to research by around £12.4m over the next five years.

In total, 88 Cancer Research UK charity stops will be closing their doors for good by May 2026 - and two of them are here in Shropshire.

Included on the list are Cancer Research UK stores on Castle Street in Ludlow and High Street in Shrewsbury.

A major UK charity is set to close two stores in Shropshire by next year as the charity looks to "reshape" its retail operations. Photo: Google

Market Drayton's High Street branch is also included on the list of branches, but already closed earlier this year.

The charity said that the closure of "up to 100 more" will follow by April 2027.

Michelle Mitchell OBE, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “I am deeply grateful to our dedicated supporters, volunteers and staff for their role and contribution in beating cancer together.

“Without action, we predict many of our shops will become unprofitable. A smaller, high-performing retail operation will mean we will fund more life-saving cancer research and better serve our customers, staff and volunteers.

“This news will be difficult. Our decisions have been taken after serious consideration. We’re committed to supporting everyone affected by these changes, and will provide clear information and support throughout the process.”