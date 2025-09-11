New 'Asian inspired' lifestyle store set to open in Telford as centre announces arrival of Kenji

Kenji, described as infusing "modern Asian culture with a British twist, sells a range of Eastern-inspired character-based plushies, toys, stationery, fashion, homeware and snacks.

Like Miniso and fellow Telford store Sostrene Greene, the retailer sits in the emerging affordable lifestyle and homeware retail sector, often described as "value lifestyle retailers".

The company says its stores provide an immersive shopping experience, which is integrated with the firm's "KenjiLand" mobile app.

Kenji is set to open a store in Telford (Image: Kenji)

"In KENJILand, players can creatively express themselves through digital fashion and decoration, interact with friends on missions, build social connections, adopt virtual characters on sale in KENJI stores, and role play in the virtual world," said a spokesperson for Kenji.

"The vision of KENJI is to appeal to modern trends and subcultures by bridging the gap between the real and digital universe, creating an interconnected future where KENJI hosts a plethora of physical and digital services."

Centre bosses say the new store is set to open next door to Krispy Kreme and Lloyds Bank. No opening date has yet been confirmed.

The arrival of Kenji comes hot on the heels of Chinese retailer Miniso, which drew long lines of excited shoppers for a grand opening in the Telford Centre last month, and just days after Telford Centre announced fashion retailer Mango would be opening a new store in the centre.

Kenji currently has ten stores in the UK, with plans to double that number by the end of 2025.